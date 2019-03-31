Police: Kansas felon found with homemade explosive device

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, Patrol Officers conducted a suspicious person stop in the 1500Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.

The subject, later identified as Kanealies Lamont Stanford 41, lied to Officers about his identity. Stanford was found to be in possession of a firearm, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a homemade explosive device.

Once his true identity was determined, he was also found to have 2 city warrants for his arrest. Stanford is also a convicted felon and is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.

Stanford was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and booked on charges of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer and Criminal Use of Explosives.

This is the 31st case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.

Stanford has three previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.