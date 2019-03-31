Monday Weather

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.