Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.