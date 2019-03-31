Great Bend Post

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Kansas Wetland Education Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker.  Guests include KWEC Director Curtis Wolf.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Automobiles – Part 3” 

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College EMS Programming Specialist Jennifer Ladd who will talk about the upcoming EMS Field Ops Day and the need for volunteer patients. 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-5:30          KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-10P        Major League Baseball – Chicago Cubs @ Atlanta Braves

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”