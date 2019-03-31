Kansas woman dies after SUV travels down I-70 embankment

DOUGLAS COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Saturday in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Explorer drive by Telisa Sheree Walker, 41, Topeka, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of the east Lawrence exit.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the road, traveled down the embankment impacting the ground four times before coming to rest on its top. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. She was properly restrained at the time of the accdident, according to the KHP.