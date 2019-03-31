Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, March 31st



1630 Van Fleet Ln, Great Bend

Price: $164,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



2519 16th St, Great Bend

Price: $143,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



1301 Hubbard St, Great Bend

Price: $139,000

1:30P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

CLICK FOR DETAILS



2916 17th St, Great Bend

Price: $137,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



1309 Van Fleet, Great Bend

Price: $134,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



2518 17th St, Great Bend

Price: $112,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



2119 Polk St, Great Bend

Price: $110,000

1:30P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

CLICK FOR DETAILS



1300 MacArthur Rd, Great Bend

Price: $84,900

1:30P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

CLICK FOR DETAILS



5945 Westridge Dr, Great Bend

Price:

1:30P-3:00P

Keller Real Estate

EXCLUSIVE LISTING

More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!