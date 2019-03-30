Saturday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The first two Final Four spots will come down to strength against strength. Gonzaga and its efficient offense will face Texas Tech’s stingy defense in the West Region. Virginia’s suffocating defense must find a way to stop high-scoring Purdue guard Carsen Edwards.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Leave it to Texas Tech’s Matt Mooney to succinctly sum up the West Regional final matchup against Gonzaga. “They’re really good offensively and we’re really good defensively. “They’re really good offensively and we’re really good defensively. So we will see who wins out,” the Red Raiders guard said before practice.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas running back Pooka Williams has agreed to diversion terms for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. The Lawrence Journal-World reports court records filed Thursday show the agreement requires him to complete 40 hours of community service by Nov. 30 and to submit to a domestic violence offender assessment. Williams was charged in December after an 18-year-old Kansas student he was dating accused him of punching her in the stomach and grabbing her throat.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Texas Tech coach Chris Beard has spent his life as the underdog. He’ll be that once again Saturday when the Red Raiders face Gonzaga with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Beard wouldn’t have it any other way. A disciple of Bob Knight, the 46-year-old coaching lifer has brought his own brand of edgy competitiveness to Lubbock, Texas, where he’s trying to take an overlooked program to a place it’s never been before.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Everybody’s trying to beat Baylor and the Bears are enjoying that focus from their opponents. The No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA women’s Tournament enters the Greensboro Regional semifinals on a Division I-best 25-game winning streak and as the favorite to reach its first Final Four since its national title run in 2012. Trying to prevent that coronation this weekend are South Carolina, Iowa and North Carolina State.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The first No. 1 seed has fallen in the NCAA Tournament — and it’s North Carolina. Fifth-seeded Auburn upset the Tar Heels 97-80 in the Midwest Region semifinal behind a barrage of second-half 3-pointers. Also headed to the Elite 8 is Michigan State, which cruised by LSU 80-63. Overall No. 1 seed Duke held off Virginia Tech 75-73 in the East Region. Number 2 seed Kentucky is advancing to the Elite Eight after beating Houston 62-58 in the Midwest. The Wildcats will take on Auburn on Sunday.

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a driving layup with 0.5 seconds left and the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 114-112. With the victory Boston moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams have 45-31 records, but the Celtics lead the regular-season series 2-1. Irving finished with 30 points and five assists. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 27 points.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado got his first two hits with San Diego and Ian Kinsler homered for the Padres, who beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1. The Padres came within three outs of their second straight shutout before Evan Longoria homered leading off the ninth against Phil Maton.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers reliever Corey Knebel says he will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, a major setback for the NL Central champions. Knebel revealed his decision Friday before Milwaukee played St. Louis. The 27-year-old right-hander had been pitching with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow since 2014, when he was pitching for the Texas Rangers.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tiger Woods sent fans into a frenzy with a sublime stretch of golf that left them wanting more at the Dell Technologies Match Play. And that’s what they’ll get. Woods advanced to the weekend and next faces Rory McIlroy It will be their first match-play faceoff. Tiger says “It should be fun.”

Friday Scores

NCAA Sweet 16

MIDWEST

Final Auburn 97 North Carolina 80

Final Kentucky 62 Houston 58

EAST

Final Michigan St. 80 LSU 63

Final Duke 75 Virginia Tech 73

CIT Quarterfinals

Final Green Bay 80 CS Bakersfield 65

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA Elite Eight

WEST

Texas Tech vs Gonzaga 6:09 p.m.

SOUTH

Purdue vs Virginia 8:49 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 114 Indiana 112

Final Portland 118 Atlanta 98

Final OT Minnesota 131 Golden State 130

Final Denver 115 Oklahoma City 105

Final Utah 128 Washington 124

Final L.A. Lakers 129 Charlotte 115

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 6 Detroit 0

Final Tampa Bay 4 Houston 2

Final L-A Angels 6 Oakland 2

Final Boston 7 Seattle 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 6 Miami 1

Final St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 5

Final San Diego 4 San Francisco 1

Final Arizona 5 L-A Dodgers 4, 13 Innings