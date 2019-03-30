Update: 2 teens hospitalized after shooting at Kan. rec center

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Friday shooting in Lawrence that sent two teenagers to the hospital.

Just after 4p.m. police were dispatched to 2700 West 27th Street, Holcom Park Recreation Center in Lawrence in response to a reported shooting, according to a media release.

EMS transported two male victims, ages 16 and 18, from the scene to area hospitals. The 18-year-old victim was reported in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries, and the 16-year-old victim in serious condition.

Witnesses at the scene gave officers a description of a possible suspect vehicle. Police located a vehicle matching the witness description shortly afterward and two persons in the vehicle were detained for questioning and then police arrested 17-year-old Benson J. Edwards Jr. and 17 year-old Sahavione K. Caraway both of Topeka. Both were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated robbery charges. Both victims remain hospitalized Saturday, according to police.