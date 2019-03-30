Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

April 1, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, March 25, 2019, Regular Meeting.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of March 18, 2019, and ending April 1, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2019-06: Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball, Outstanding 2018-

2019 Season:

-The Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball team had an outstanding 2018-2019 season. The

Lady Oilers finished the season with a 28-0 record, taking their sixth consecutive 1A state

championship and going into next season having won 111 games in a row. The proposed

Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and recognizes the student athletes, coaching staff and

school administration for their commitment to excellence as the Lady Oilers made history. It

also declares April 1, 2019, as Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball Day.

C. PROCLAMATION 2019-07: Sexual Assault Awareness Month:

-April is designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month to raise public awareness about sexual

violence and to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. The

Family Crisis Center provides services for sexual assault survivors at no charge and offers

educational and professional training for community members and professionals. Becky Davis,

DSVC Program Director, will present the Proclamation.

D. PROCLAMATION 2019-08: Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month:

-The Family Crisis Center has requested that a Proclamation be adopted declaring April, 2019, as

Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Proclamation states that child abuse and neglect can be

reduced by making sure families have the support needed to raise children in a healthy

environment and that there are dedicated individuals and organizations in Barton County

working to counter these problems. Kasey Dalke, Child Advocacy Director / Forensic

Interviewer, will present details.

E. BOARD APPOINTMENTS: Health Department Advisory Committee:

-Barton County solicited applicants for three uncompensated positions for the Health Department

Advisory Committee. The Health Department Advisory Committee reviews and makes

recommendations on policies related to public health services in Barton County. The

uncompensated positions term December 31, 2020. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will

provide details.

F. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Purchase of Two Replacement Servers:

-Barton County currently has seven servers running the Windows Server 2008R2 operating

system. This operating system will no longer be supported by Microsoft as of January, 2020. The

Information Technology Department accepted quotes to replace the servers in order to transfer

the data and software in a timely manner to eliminate end user downtime. SHI provided a quote

of $28,458.24 for two replacement servers. Dereck Hollingshead, Network Administrator, will

provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-The Republican Party has called a Convention for April 1, 2019, to select a candidate for

appointment by the Governor to the Barton County Commission, 4th District, Seat. The meeting

begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Barton County Commission Chambers, 1400 Main, Room 106, Great

Bend, Kansas. It is anticipated that County officials may attend.

-County officials have been invited to attend a Solar Energy Lease Informational meeting.

Barton County Farm Bureau Association is hosting this public meeting that will be held at 7:00

p.m., April 2, 2019, in Room F30 of the Fine Arts Building, Barton Community College, 245 NE

30 Road, Great Bend, Kansas. Kansas Farm Bureau legal counsel, the Barton County Engineer

and Barton County Environmental Management will present. Representatives from solar

companies have been invited as well.

-The South Central Kansas Association of Commissioners and Engineers will hold their annual

meeting on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Kingman Expo Center, 121 S Main, Kingman,

Kansas. Registration is at 8:00 a.m., with the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:45 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners.

Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the

Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:45 a.m. – Program Update – Shelly Schneider, Health Director

11:15 a.m. – Continued licensing of Office 365 – John Debes, Information Technology Director

11:30 a.m. – Office Update – Levi Morris, County Attorney

11:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is

scheduled for April 4, 2019.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.