Kansas teen accused of shootout at vehicle with baby inside

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and have three suspects in custody.

Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to report of suspicious character with shots fired call near the 4200 Block of Regents in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

When officers arrived, they circulated the area and located 18-year-old Otis Horner and a teen girl in the area of 16th and Fairmount. They matched a description given during the original call, according to Wheeler. Horner and the girl fled from police and were eventually taken into custody in the 1900 Block of Holyoke. Officers recovered a handgun during the foot-pursuit.

At the time of the original call, police also responded to a walk-in shooting call at Wesley Medical Center. A 19-year-old male had arrived with a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Wheeler. The victim remains hospitalized.

Investigators have learned that the victim was in a vehicle with an 18-year-old woman and a 20-month-old child near the intersection of Shocker and Regents. There was an argument between the occupants and Horner who was outside of the vehicle with another teen girl. Horner and the victim exchanged gunfire and the victim was wounded.

Horner is being held on requested charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, attempt to flee and elude, criminal discharge of a firearm and several drug charges, according to Wheeler. Police also arrested the two teen women on outstanding warrants.