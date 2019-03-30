Hays woman charged in connection with man’s February shooting death

HAYS – A 24 year-old Hays woman has been charged for her alleged role in a homicide in Hays last month.

According to Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees, Kylie Jo Waldschmidt was charged Friday afternoon in Ellis County District Court with aiding and abetting felony first degree murder with the alternative charge of aggravated assault or aggravated battery.

Drees said the charges are off-grid felonies and carry a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.

The charges stem from Waldschmidt’s alleged involvement in the shooting death of 26 year-old Diego Gallaway on Feb. 27 in the 2700 block of Indian Trail.

Waldschmidt was also charged with felony interference with law enforcement.

She is currently in the Ellis County jail in lieu of bond.

Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Paul Thompson was charged earlier this month with premeditated first-degree murder in Gallaway’s death.