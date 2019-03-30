Free testing turns up good ACT results in Great Bend

There has been a strong focus to increase graduation rates and ACT scores at Great Bend High School for the past few years. An ACT Coordinator was hired to help with test scores, and an Attendance Coordinator was brought on staff to keep more students in class.

Principal Tim Friess revealed encouraging news regarding ACT scores at Thursday’s USD 428 Board of Education luncheon. There were 88 Great Bend students that took the ACT in February, and the average score was 21.2.

Every public high school junior in Kansas was able to take the ACT college entrance exam for free on February 20th. Usually the exam is given to students following a $50 fee, but the state waived the fee to students with the additional funding from the Kansas Legislature.

A perfect score on the ACT is 36, and the Kansas average was 21.6 in 2018.

Friess anticipated the state average will eventually go down if Kansas continues to allow free testing, including students that do not normally take the test.