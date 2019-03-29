Weekend Weather

Saturday A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.