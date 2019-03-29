GREAT BEND – Vernon David Steinert, 67, went to his heavenly home on March 22, 2019. He was born November 23, 1951 in Great Bend, Kansas to Vernon and Geneva (Popp) Steinert. David was married to Sarah (Webb) Steinert for 38 years and were later divorced.

David was a 1969 graduate of Pawnee Rock High School. He attended Barton County Community College, and graduated from Faith Bible College. David worked in the cable locating business for a short time. David dedicated his life to Jesus Christ and ministered and served at many churches in Kansas and Oregon where he lived for 26 years while raising his family. He was a member of Faith Community Church, of Great Bend Kansas, where he was dedicated in serving and ministering as the Senior Associate Pastor. He was very active in fellowship with the community pastors and ministers and was also a member of International Support Ministries of Edmonds, WA.

David is survived by his parents, Vernon and Geneva Steinert of Great Bend; two sons, Ben Steinert and wife Chelsea of Portland, OR., Phil Steinert and wife Amy of Canby, OR.; three daughters, Betsy Nunnally and husband Jim of Portland, OR., Lisa Kick of Key West, FL and Carrie Steinert of Mesa, AZ.; one brother, Marty Steinert and wife Kim of Topeka; one sister, Mary French and husband Terry of Great Bend; four grandchildren, Emmitt and Eva Steinert, Freya Steinert, and Brockton Kick; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Faith Community Church with Pastor Sandy Kennedy presiding. Memorials are suggested to the David Steinert Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

