Spring concert April 1 in Great Bend

The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) in partnership with the Barton Community College Concert Choir and Orchestra will present a spring concert at 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 1 at the First Christian Church, 5230 Broadway, Great Bend. A free-will donation will be accepted to cover production expenses.

The program will feature several award-winning Millennial composers as well as literature from the baroque, romantic and 20th century repertoire. The choir will also perform selections written for men’s choir and treble choir. Pieces of special interest include a Mark Hayes gospel arrangement of “Lean on Me/We Shall Overcome,” and Joshua Rist’s “The Runner,” which is a musical interpretation of the “zone” that athletes and performers seek.

Barton Director of Choral Activities and CKCC Conductor Sara Oberle said that the program should have something of interest for every listener.

“You will hear great poetry and inspirational ideas in the program prepared by the singers,” she said. “We will present Acappella and accompanied selections with traditional and modern approaches to harmony and rhythm.”

Founded in the spring of 2003, the CKCC is sponsored by the college. The non-denominational group performs a concert every other year. Members are from central Kansas and the surrounding communities.

“The opportunity for our student and adult musicians to interact is a great learning experience for everyone involved,” Oberle added. “We invite the public to share in this quality evening of music making.”

For more information about the Central Kansas Community Choir, contact Sara Oberle at oberles@bartonccc.edu or 620-792-9395.