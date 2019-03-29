Police release images from robbery of Kan. check cashing business

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have released security camera images of the suspect.

Just before 9:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 1947 NW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka for report of an armed robbery that had just occurred, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Employees of Advanced America told police a black male suspect, medium build, dressed in dark hoodie, wearing a mask and armed with a handgun entered the business. The suspect brandished his gun and demanded money.

After the robbery the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction from the front door of the business. K9 units responded to attempt to track the suspect but, unfortunately the suspect was not located. There were no injuries reported. Anyone with information or who is able to identify the suspect should contact police.