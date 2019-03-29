Police: Kan. teen accused of attempted first-degree murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a teen suspect in custody.

Just after 11p.m. March 22, police responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 7900 Block of East Indianapolis, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, offices located a 29-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported for treatment and remains hospitalized, according to Davidson.

Through an investigation, police learned a disturbance took place between the suspect identified as 19-year-old Treyvaun L. Griffin and the victim at the home on Indianapolis. During the disturbance, Griffin pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots that seriously injured the victim.

On Wednesday, police located Griffin at a residence in the 1900 Block of East 47th Street South and made an arrest. They also recovered a handgun inside residence. Griffin is being held on requested charges that include attempted first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, according to Davidson.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.