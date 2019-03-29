Police identify Kan. man who died in rear-end interstate crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County.

A 28-year-old woman was driving a GMC Denali merging from Interstate135 to eastbound Kellogg, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

The vehicle stalled out partially in the merging lane. The driver called 911 to report that her vehicle was stalled. A Honda Accord driven by Quinton Bonham, 33, Wichita, rear-ended the SUV.

EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died, according to Wheeler.

The driver and two children in the SUV were not injured according to Wheeler.