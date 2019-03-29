Police find psylocibin mushrooms, meth during Kan. child welfare check

SEWARD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged drug sales and have made an arrest.

Just after 8p.m., Thursday, police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of N. Holly in the city of Liberal for a welfare check of a child at that residence, according to police captain Robert Rogers.

While there, an officer observed signs of narcotics use. During the search of the residence, police found about 741 grams of suspected marijuana and marijuana oil, about 20 grams of psylocibin mushrooms, a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Police also arrested a 42-year-old man for possession with the intent to sell marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated endangering a child, no drug tax stamp, and criminal possession of a firearm. An affidavit was forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking formal charges. Other family members are taking care of the child, according to Rogers.