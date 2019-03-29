Panther baseball and softball complete sweeps

Both the Great Bend baseball and softball teams picked up double-header sweeps Thursday at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

The baseball Panthers knocked off Wichita Independent 11-3 and 4-3.

In game one, Great Bend scored 11-runs and 13-hits and used the pitching of Joey Soupiset to get the win before rallying for a run in the bottom of the seventh in game two to send the game to extra innings before winning it with a single run in the eighth to take the contest 4-3. Alex Schremmer won it with a bases loaded single.

The Panthers improved to 2-2 on the season as they head to Junction City on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers dropped Bucklin twice, winning game one 11-1 in 5-innings and game two 14-1 in 4-innings.

The 2-2 Lady Panthers host Liberal next Friday.