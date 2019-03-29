Great Bend Post

KPTS partners with local libraries to offer free Explore the Outdoors Screenings

Families are invited to attend an Explore the Outdoors Screening at one of 20 participating libraries in Central Kansas from April 10 thru April 27 (see page 2-5 for dates & times). Each screener includes new episodes from the following KPTS Kids Shows: Wild Kratts, Nature Cat and Ready, Jet Go! Libraries will choose which shows to feature at their individual events, and what activities to include around the fun spring topic of exploring the outdoors!

“We love partnering with libraries in our region on events like this,” said Victor Hogstrom, President & CEO, KPTS – Channel 8. “We provide the libraries with the screeners and the children’s librarians use their imaginations to create wonderful, educational activities for children throughout our area!”

Wild Kratts, Nature Cat and Ready, Jet Go! are seen each day on KPTS – Channel 8. Find program information at kpts.org.

Kansas Public Telecommunication Services (KPTS) – Channel 8 is our community-owned public media organization whose mission is to educate, engage, entertain and enrich Kansans. KPTS’ vision is to be a primary influence for a thriving, engaged community. Learn more at www.kpts.org.

Participating libraries…

 

Advance Learning Library
711 W. Second St. N.
Wichita, KS 67203
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 8 @ 10:30 a.m.
Contact: Erin Howerton – 261-8500
Newton Public Library
720 N. Oak
Newton, KS 67114
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 10 @ 10 a.m.
Contact: Marianne Eichelberger
316-283-2890
Wellington Public Library
121 West 7th St.
Wellington, KS 67152
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 10 @ 11 a.m.
Contact: Chelsea Mcneil – 620-326-2011
Cunningham Public Library
105 N. Main St.
Cunningham, KS 67065
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 11 @ 9:30 a.m.
Contact: Kerri Steffen – 620-298-3163
Clearwater Public Library
109 E. Ross
Clearwater, KS 67026
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 11 @ 10:30 a.m.
Contact: Tina Welch – 620-584-6474
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pratt Public Library
401 S. Jackson St.
Pratt, KS 67124
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 11 @ 10:30 a.m.
Contact: Derese – 620-672-3041
Douglass Public Library
319 S. Forrest St.
Douglass, KS 67039
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 11 @ 3:30 p.m.
Contact: Cina Shirley – 316-746-2600
Arkansas City Public Library
120 E. 5th Ave.
Arkansas City, KS 67005
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 11 @ 4 p.m.
Contact: Katy Richerson – 620-442-1280
McPherson Public Library
214 West Marlin
McPherson, KS 67460
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 13 @ 10 a.m.
Contact: Jennifer McCulley – 620-245-2570
Goddard Public Library
201 N. Main
Goddard, KS 67052
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 15 @ 9 a.m.
Contact: Michelle Stewart -316-794-8771
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dixon Township Library
120 W. Walnut St.
Argonia, KS 67004
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 15 @ 4 p.m.
Contact: Kim Dunn – 620-435-3979
Moundridge Public Library
220 S. Christian
Moundridge, KS 67107
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 16 @ 10 a.m.
Contact: Betsy Davis – 620-345-6355
Augusta Public Library
1609 State St.
Augusta, KS 67010
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 16 & 17 @ 10 a.m.
and April 22 @ 6:30 p.m.
Contact: Mary Anderson – 316-775-2681
Kanopolis Public Library
221 N. Kansas
Kanopolis, KS 67454
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 17 @ 10:30 a.m.
Contact: Heather Galvan – 785-472-3053
Bradford Memorial Library
611 S. Washington
El Dorado, KS 67042
Explore the Outdoors Screening
April 19 @ 10 a.m.
Contact: Carol Huffman – 316-321-3363

 