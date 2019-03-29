KPTS partners with local libraries to offer free Explore the Outdoors Screenings

Families are invited to attend an Explore the Outdoors Screening at one of 20 participating libraries in Central Kansas from April 10 thru April 27 (see page 2-5 for dates & times). Each screener includes new episodes from the following KPTS Kids Shows: Wild Kratts, Nature Cat and Ready, Jet Go! Libraries will choose which shows to feature at their individual events, and what activities to include around the fun spring topic of exploring the outdoors!
“We love partnering with libraries in our region on events like this,” said Victor Hogstrom, President & CEO, KPTS – Channel 8. “We provide the libraries with the screeners and the children’s librarians use their imaginations to create wonderful, educational activities for children throughout our area!”
Wild Kratts, Nature Cat and Ready, Jet Go! are seen each day on KPTS – Channel 8. Find program information at kpts.org.
Kansas Public Telecommunication Services (KPTS) – Channel 8 is our community-owned public media organization whose mission is to educate, engage, entertain and enrich Kansans. KPTS’ vision is to be a primary influence for a thriving, engaged community. Learn more at www.kpts.org.
Participating libraries…
|
Advance Learning Library
|711 W. Second St. N.
|Wichita, KS 67203
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 8 @ 10:30 a.m.
|Contact: Erin Howerton – 261-8500
|Newton Public Library
|720 N. Oak
|Newton, KS 67114
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 10 @ 10 a.m.
|Contact: Marianne Eichelberger
316-283-2890
|Wellington Public Library
|121 West 7th St.
|Wellington, KS 67152
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 10 @ 11 a.m.
|Contact: Chelsea Mcneil – 620-326-2011
|Cunningham Public Library
|105 N. Main St.
|Cunningham, KS 67065
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 11 @ 9:30 a.m.
|Contact: Kerri Steffen – 620-298-3163
|Clearwater Public Library
|109 E. Ross
|Clearwater, KS 67026
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 11 @ 10:30 a.m.
|Contact: Tina Welch – 620-584-6474
|
Pratt Public Library
|401 S. Jackson St.
|Pratt, KS 67124
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 11 @ 10:30 a.m.
|Contact: Derese – 620-672-3041
|Douglass Public Library
|319 S. Forrest St.
|Douglass, KS 67039
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 11 @ 3:30 p.m.
|Contact: Cina Shirley – 316-746-2600
|Arkansas City Public Library
|120 E. 5th Ave.
|Arkansas City, KS 67005
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 11 @ 4 p.m.
|Contact: Katy Richerson – 620-442-1280
|McPherson Public Library
|214 West Marlin
|McPherson, KS 67460
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 13 @ 10 a.m.
|Contact: Jennifer McCulley – 620-245-2570
|Goddard Public Library
|201 N. Main
|Goddard, KS 67052
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 15 @ 9 a.m.
|Contact: Michelle Stewart -316-794-8771
|
Dixon Township Library
|120 W. Walnut St.
|Argonia, KS 67004
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 15 @ 4 p.m.
|Contact: Kim Dunn – 620-435-3979
|Moundridge Public Library
|220 S. Christian
|Moundridge, KS 67107
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 16 @ 10 a.m.
|Contact: Betsy Davis – 620-345-6355
|Augusta Public Library
|1609 State St.
|Augusta, KS 67010
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 16 & 17 @ 10 a.m.
|and April 22 @ 6:30 p.m.
|Contact: Mary Anderson – 316-775-2681
|Kanopolis Public Library
|221 N. Kansas
|Kanopolis, KS 67454
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 17 @ 10:30 a.m.
|Contact: Heather Galvan – 785-472-3053
|Bradford Memorial Library
|611 S. Washington
|El Dorado, KS 67042
|Explore the Outdoors Screening
|April 19 @ 10 a.m.
|Contact: Carol Huffman – 316-321-3363