KPTS partners with local libraries to offer free Explore the Outdoors Screenings

Families are invited to attend an Explore the Outdoors Screening at one of 20 participating libraries in Central Kansas from April 10 thru April 27 (see page 2-5 for dates & times). Each screener includes new episodes from the following KPTS Kids Shows: Wild Kratts, Nature Cat and Ready, Jet Go! Libraries will choose which shows to feature at their individual events, and what activities to include around the fun spring topic of exploring the outdoors!

“We love partnering with libraries in our region on events like this,” said Victor Hogstrom, President & CEO, KPTS – Channel 8. “We provide the libraries with the screeners and the children’s librarians use their imaginations to create wonderful, educational activities for children throughout our area!”

Wild Kratts, Nature Cat and Ready, Jet Go! are seen each day on KPTS – Channel 8. Find program information at kpts.org.

Kansas Public Telecommunication Services (KPTS) – Channel 8 is our community-owned public media organization whose mission is to educate, engage, entertain and enrich Kansans. KPTS’ vision is to be a primary influence for a thriving, engaged community. Learn more at www.kpts.org.

Participating libraries…

Advance Learning Library 711 W. Second St. N. Wichita, KS 67203 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 8 @ 10:30 a.m. Contact: Erin Howerton – 261-8500 Newton Public Library 720 N. Oak Newton, KS 67114 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 10 @ 10 a.m. Contact: Marianne Eichelberger

316-283-2890 Wellington Public Library 121 West 7th St. Wellington, KS 67152 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 10 @ 11 a.m. Contact: Chelsea Mcneil – 620-326-2011 Cunningham Public Library 105 N. Main St. Cunningham, KS 67065 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 11 @ 9:30 a.m. Contact: Kerri Steffen – 620-298-3163 Clearwater Public Library 109 E. Ross Clearwater, KS 67026 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 11 @ 10:30 a.m. Contact: Tina Welch – 620-584-6474 Pratt Public Library 401 S. Jackson St. Pratt, KS 67124 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 11 @ 10:30 a.m. Contact: Derese – 620-672-3041 Douglass Public Library 319 S. Forrest St. Douglass, KS 67039 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 11 @ 3:30 p.m. Contact: Cina Shirley – 316-746-2600 Arkansas City Public Library 120 E. 5th Ave. Arkansas City, KS 67005 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 11 @ 4 p.m. Contact: Katy Richerson – 620-442-1280 McPherson Public Library 214 West Marlin McPherson, KS 67460 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 13 @ 10 a.m. Contact: Jennifer McCulley – 620-245-2570 Goddard Public Library 201 N. Main Goddard, KS 67052 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 15 @ 9 a.m. Contact: Michelle Stewart -316-794-8771 Dixon Township Library 120 W. Walnut St. Argonia, KS 67004 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 15 @ 4 p.m. Contact: Kim Dunn – 620-435-3979 Moundridge Public Library 220 S. Christian Moundridge, KS 67107 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 16 @ 10 a.m. Contact: Betsy Davis – 620-345-6355 Augusta Public Library 1609 State St. Augusta, KS 67010 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 16 & 17 @ 10 a.m. and April 22 @ 6:30 p.m. Contact: Mary Anderson – 316-775-2681 Kanopolis Public Library 221 N. Kansas Kanopolis, KS 67454 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 17 @ 10:30 a.m. Contact: Heather Galvan – 785-472-3053 Bradford Memorial Library 611 S. Washington El Dorado, KS 67042 Explore the Outdoors Screening April 19 @ 10 a.m. Contact: Carol Huffman – 316-321-3363