Kansas woman sentenced for severely injuring baby at day care

by

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after a child in her home day care was injured so badly he was left blind and with brain damage.

Paige Hatfield-photo Johnson Co.

photo courtesy GoFundMe

Paige Hatfield, 27, Olathe, was sentenced Thursday for aggravated battery and operating an unlicensed day care.

Hatfield was found guilty in January of injuring 4-month-old Kingston Gilbert in January 2017.

Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital diagnosed the infant with abusive head trauma. Court records said a doctor told police the type of injuries are caused only by “violent non-accidental physical trauma.”

Hatfield testified at her trial that she did not hurt the child.