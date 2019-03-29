Kansas House votes to keep campus concealed carry

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House has rejected a move to repeal part of a state law allowing concealed carry of firearms on college campuses.

Lawrence Democratic Rep. Barbara Ballard on Thursday offered an amendment to an unrelated gun bill that would have added college campuses to a list of places exempt from the state’s concealed carry law. The law requires that most government-owned buildings allow people to carry concealed firearms unless there is adequate security to prevent anyone from bringing in a weapon.

Lawrence is home to the University of Kansas, and Ballard told lawmakers that some parents have decided to send their children to out-of-state or private institutions that do not permit concealed carry of firearms.

Ballard’s amendment failed on a 43-75 vote.