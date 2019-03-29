Kan. school resources officer accused of sex crimes to make court appearance

NORTON—A Kansas school resource officer arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes is expected to make a first court appearance Friday, according to Norton County Sheriff Troy Thomson.

Mark Scheetz, 30, of Lansing, was arrested Wednesday in Bonner Springs, Kansas on suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Scheetz was living in Norton County from 2013 to 2015 when the alleged incidents happened. The KBI says it was reported that Scheetz “engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors.”

Scheetz is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Norton County Jail, according to Thomson. He was employed by the Kansas City, Kansas, school district police department at the time of the arrest.

Before working there, Scheetz worked for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.