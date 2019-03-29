Friday Sports Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain soared above the wall to rob Jose Martinez of a tying home run for the final out, lifting Christian Yelich and the Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in an opener. With at least one Cardinals player in the bullpen already raising his arms to celebrate, Cain pulled back the pinch-hit drive by Martinez in right-center. A fired-up Cain flung the ball high into the air as the Brewers poured onto the field to celebrate.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched two-hit ball over seven shutout innings, Adalberto Mondesi tripled twice and the Kansas Royals held off the Chicago White Sox 5-3 after the start of their season opener was delayed nearly two hours by rain. Eloy Jimenez went 0 for 3 with an RBI in his major league debut for Chicago after signing a $43 million, six-year contract _ a record high for a player under club control yet to appear in a big league game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri-Kansas City hired Northwestern assistant Billy Donlon to take over its men’s basketball program, which has never qualified for the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level. Donlon spent six years as head coach at Wright State, going 109-94 while leading the program to three 20-win seasons and three Horizon League title games. He also spent time working under John Beilein at Michigan and as an assistant at his alma mater North Carolina-Wilmington.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Two more West Virginia men’s basketball players are looking to transfer and reduce coach Bob Huggins’ already thin roster for the 2019-20 season. The school says forwards Lamont West and Andrew Gordon have put their names into the NCAA’s transfer portal. They join guards James “Beetle” Bolden and Trey Doomes, who also are seeking transfers. Their departures would leave West Virginia with just nine players on its roster, although Huggins has signed two recruits for next season.

National Headlines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ty Jerome scored 13 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, and No. 1 seed Virginia reached its second regional final in four years with a 53-49 victory over No. 12 Oregon in the NCAA South Region. In the West Region, Texas Tech defeated Michigan 63-44. Purdue advances in the South after taking Tennessee 99-94 in overtime. Gonzaga beat Florida state 72-58.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 38 points and the Houston Rockets used a huge second quarter to build the lead and get an easy 112-85 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets entered the day just a half-game behind the first-place Golden State Warriors in the West.

TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Zimmermann took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Christian Stewart hit a two-run homer in the 10th and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on opening day. Zimmermann, who pitched a no-hitter for Washington on the final day of the 2014 season, came close to bookending it.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut, a 2-0 opening win over the San Francisco Giants. The Padres signaled their intentions to move beyond the rebuilding stage when they signed Machado to a $300 million, 10-year contract.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tiger Woods lost his match but still has a chance in the Dell Technologies Match Play. Woods, who lost on the 17th hole to Brandt Snedeker, can still advance if he wins his match and Snedeker loses or halves his match. A group that includes defending champion Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson were mathematically eliminated Thursday.

Thursday Scores

NCAA Sweet 16

WEST

Final Gonzaga 72 Florida St. 58

Final Texas Tech 63 Michigan 44

SOUTH

Final OT Purdue 99 Tennessee 94

Final Virginia 53 Oregon 49

CIT Quarterfinals

Final 3OT Texas Southern 108 Louisiana-Monroe 102

Final Hampton 82 NJIT 70

CBI Semifinals

Final South Florida 56 Loyola Marymount 47

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA Sweet 16

MIDWEST

Auburn vs North Carolina 7:29 p.m.

Houston vs Kentucky 9:59 p.m.

EAST

LSU vs Michigan St. 7:09 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs Duke 9:39 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 115 Orlando 98

Final Philadelphia 123 Brooklyn 110

Final Toronto 117 N-Y Knicks 92

Final Miami 105 Dallas 99

Final Milwaukee 128 L.A. Clippers 118

Final Houston 112 Denver 85

Final New Orleans 121 Sacramento 118

Final San Antonio 116 Cleveland 110

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 12 Texas 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Baltimore 2

Final Detroit 2 Toronto 0, 10 Innings

Final Houston 5 Tampa Bay 1

Final Oakland 4 L-A Angels 0

Final Minnesota 2 Cleveland 0

Final Kansas City 5 Chi White Sox 3

Final Seattle 12 Boston 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 2 Washington 0

Final Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 4

Final Philadelphia 10 Atlanta 4

Final L-A Dodgers 12 Arizona 5

Final Colorado 6 Miami 3

Final Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 3

Final San Diego 2 San Francisco 0