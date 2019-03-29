Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Father Marvin William Reif, 55, passed away in Protection. He was born August 19, 1963, in Hoisington, to Albert and Dorothy (Frenzl) Reif.

Father Marvin Reif took his seminary studies at Conception Seminary, Conception, Mo., Holy Trinity College, Dallas, Tex., and Pontifical College Josephinum, Columbus, Ohio. He was ordained to the priesthood June 3, 1989, by the Most Rev. Stanley G. Schlarman, bishop of Dodge City, at Holy Family Church, Odin.

He served as an associate pastor at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Dodge City, and St. Rose of Lima, Great Bend.

His pastorates included: Immaculate Conception, Claflin, with Holy Family, Odin, and St. Catherine, Dubuque, and St. Joseph, Beaver, from 1993 to 1995; Sacred Heart, Ness City, and St. Alphonsus, Ransom, (1995-1999); St. Joseph, Ashland, and Holy Spirit, Coldwater, (1999-2000); St. Rose, Great Bend, (2000-2001); and St. Nicholas, Kinsley, with St. Joseph, Offerle, (2001-2002).

Father Reif served the diocese in the positions of Director of the Office of Liturgy and Worship, Director of Vocations, and was a member of the Presbyteral Council and College of Consultors.

He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, enjoyed music, singing, nature and was very proud of his extensive collection of religious books.

Survivors include three brothers, Gary Reif and wife Karen of Great Bend, Duane Reif and wife Debbie of Hoisington, Eldon Reif and wife Karla of Holyrood; two sisters Karen Winkelman and husband Tim of Great Bend and Nancy Jensen and husband Mark of Ellsworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Father Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Leonard Reif.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Family Cemetery, Odin. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A Vigil with Knights of Columbus Rosary will follow Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial Funds have been established with Texas EquuSearch-Kansas Chapter or Seminary Burse Endowment Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net