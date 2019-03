The first place Barton Baseball Cougars dropped two game in Liberal Thursday to the Seward County Saints, losing 2-0 in game one before falling 4-2 in the second game.

Barton drops to 9-5 in league play and 20-9 overall. Seward improved to 8-8 in Jayhawk West play and 16-14 overall.

The two teams wrap up their four game series Sunday at Lawson-Biggs Field in Great Bend starting at 1pm.