Cop Shop (3/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/28)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:40 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 20 Road & SW 110 Avenue.

At 8:44 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 40 Road & SE 60 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/28)

Warrant Arrest

At 5:46 a.m. an officer arrested Sierra Flax in the 1600 block of Holland Street.

Breathing Problems

At 7:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2323 Forest Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:04 p.m. an accident was reported at 5815 Broadway Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:15 p.m. a vehicle struck a legally parked vehicle at 2006 Main Street.

Theft

At 1:11 p.m. a report of shoplifting at Flatland Flea Market, 2110 Kansas Avenue, was made. Subject returned and paid.

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:04 p.m. a report of someone in his shed was made at 1210 Morton Street. It was his roommate.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:37 p.m. Shantrica Robinson pulled into a parking stall and struck a legally parked vehicle owned by Erna Guentert at 3821 10th Street.

At 5:53 p.m. a vehicle sideswiped another vehicle at 10th & Washington.

Burglary / In Progress

At 7:30 p.m. a report of hearing a loud bang and thought someone was in the home was made at 3114 Lakin Avenue.