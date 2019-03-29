Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/28)

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on GBPD case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction. Bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sierra Flax of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $103 cash only.

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections on case for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Douglas Meredith of Great Bend for Newton Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on GBPD case for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction, posted bond amount of $10,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Sierra Flax of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $103 cash only posted by defendant.

RELEASED: Jesus Leyva of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, released on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Leroy Bowers of Raymond on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, after receiving release order from court.

RELEASED: Nicholas Kruse of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation arrest and detain after being transferred to Ellis County for their local charges.

RELEASED: Nathan Manley on KDOC warrant, back to parole.

RELEASED: Miguel Gonzalez of Great Bend on Jackson County warrant for failure to appear to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.