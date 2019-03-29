Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/28)

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on GBPD case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction. Bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Sierra Flax of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $103 cash only.
BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections on case for probation violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Douglas Meredith of Great Bend for Newton Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.
RELEASED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on GBPD case for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction, posted bond amount of $10,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Sierra Flax of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $103 cash only posted by defendant.
RELEASED: Jesus Leyva of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, released on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, released by order of the court.
RELEASED: Leroy Bowers of Raymond on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, after receiving release order from court.
RELEASED: Nicholas Kruse of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation arrest and detain after being transferred to Ellis County for their local charges.
RELEASED: Nathan Manley on KDOC warrant, back to parole.
RELEASED: Miguel Gonzalez of Great Bend on Jackson County warrant for failure to appear to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.