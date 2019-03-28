USD 428 ready to roll with new buses

As Spring sports kick into high gear, the arrival of two new buses purchased in early 2019 was a welcomed site by USD 428 administrators this week.

Cody Schmidt, director of grounds and transportation, did research, test-driving, and inspecting before the project was approved by the Board of Education in January of 2019.

The new Ultra Coach 45 buses replace two aging and troublesome buses in the fleet that were purchased in used condition back in 2006. The first bus will take its inaugural trip on Friday, March 29 with the boys and girls varsity track team, competing in Junction City.

Features and amenities on the buses include individual seats with seat belts, USB ports for wireless devices, video screens and individual climate control. For a final touch, Mark’s Custom

Signs will add panther graphics to the exterior in the weeks ahead.

The buses were purchased out of the district’s capital outlay fund, and the retired buses were sold using Purple Wave, an online auction service.