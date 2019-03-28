Thursday Sports Headlines

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown has won Big 12 titles and been to the NCAA Tournament all four of her seasons at Baylor. The 6-foot-7 senior center has only one more thing to check off her list. And this is her last chance to make it to a Final Four. The Lady Bears are in the Sweet 16 for the 11th season in a row. They are trying to get to their first Final Four since winning the national championship in 2012.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson and Oklahoma have scheduled a home-and-home football series with the games set for 2035 and 2036. The schools announced the two-game series on Wednesday. Oklahoma will make its first visit to Clemson’s Death Valley on Sept. 15, 2035. The Tigers will play in Norman, Oklahoma on Sept. 13, 2036. The teams have met five times previously, the last coming with Clemson’s 37-17 win in the 2015 Orange Bowl as a College Football Playoff semifinal.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Osetkowski registered 15 points as Texas got past Colorado 68-55 in the NIT quarterfinals. Texas advanced to play No. 1 seed TCU at Madison Square Garden.

UNDATED (AP) — Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on opening day. Miles Mikolas pitches for St. Louis and Jhoulys Chacin gets the ball for Milwaukee in a matchup of NL Central teams with postseason aspirations. Goldschmidt is making his Cardinals debut after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Arizona.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The consensus among prognosticators is that the Chicago White Sox or Kansas City Royals will finish in the bottom of the AL Central, and whichever team avoids the cellar won’t fare a whole lot better. Well, one of them will start the season with a win. The White Sox visit the Royals for opening day Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — George Steinbrenner IV is part of baseball royalty but instead of trying to be “the next George Steinbrenner,” he’s trying to be “the next Roger Penske.” The grandson of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner has taken a left turn to Indianapolis in pursuit of a career in racing. Steinbrenner IV, just 22 years old, is the youngest owner of an IndyCar team, and on Sunday became the newest member of the winner’s club. Colton Herta, who turns 19 later this week, snatched victory at Circuit of The America’s in Austin, Texas.

UNDATED (AP) — Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has pleaded guilty to careless driving in a February crash in downtown Denver. As part of a plea deal announced Wednesday, Thomas’ attorneys say prosecutors dismissed a felony vehicular assault charge. Thomas was fined $300, must complete 50 hours of community service and was placed on supervised probation for one year.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball has seen a shift in recent years, with advanced analytics and bold strategies now ruling the game. But with all 30 teams set to play Thursday on opening day across North America, there’s an easy way to tell the sport has entered a new era. Look at the rosters and there’s not a single active player left from the 20th century. With Adrian Beltre’s retirement and Bartolo Colon’s absence, everyone who played in the 1900s is now gone. The other things diminishing noticeably are complete games and shutouts.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor’s recovery from a strained right calf muscle has been set back by another injury: a sprained left ankle. Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday in Minnesota, where the Indians will start the season, that Lindor was hurt running the bases in a minor league intrasquad game at the team’s spring training home in Arizona.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Another backup quarterback ins joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Looking to ad some depth, Tampa Bay announced the signing of former first-round draft pick Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert entered the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. Gabbert has appeared in 56 games, including 48 starts. Gabbert joins Ryan Griffin as a backup to Jameis Winston.

