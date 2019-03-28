Statement from the family of Father Marvin Reif

From the Family of Father Marvin Reif

“We can never begin to thank all of those who have so faithfully searched for and prayed that our brother, Father Marvin Reif, be found. Our constant hope was that he would be found alive and well but now our hearts are completely broken knowing that he has actually been deceased for almost two years. And yet, somehow, we find peace in knowing that he is at peace.

We are so very grateful to Sheriff Mike Lehl and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Dept for the kindness they have shown us over these past two years. We also thank our own Barton County Sheriff, Brian Bellendir for his support and to Attorney Don Reif for helping us along the way. We would also like to thank the media for their support and patience over the past 24 hours.

Yes, Marvin was a wonderful Catholic priest who lived his faith daily, but more importantly, he was a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to thousands. He was a kind, gentle and loving soul that truly cared about his family and friends.

Although this is not the ending we had hoped for, we thank God that Marvin is with his Lord, Jesus Christ, surrounded by family that has gone before him in God’s most perfect kingdom.

Marvin is home.”

————–

COMANCHE COUNTY — The search in southern Kansas for a 53-year-old priest who went missing from a nursing home ended Wednesday in Comanche County.

The County Communications Center received a 911 call advising that a person thought they had found human remains in a pasture on the east side of Protection, according to Sheriff Mike Lehl.

Authorities responded to the scene and determined it was human remains. The State Coroners office was notified at that time and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The remains were transported to Comanche County Hospital for a positive identification and then on to Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home in Hoisington.

The remains were confirmed to be that of Father Marvin Reif. The family has been notified and the remains released to them, according to Lehl.

In April of 2017, Reif went missing from the Protection Valley Manor, a nursing home where he had been living since October 2016.

—————–

PROTECTION, Kan. (AP) — A search is underway in southern Kansas for a 53-year-old priest who went missing from a nursing home.

Thursday’s search for Marvin Reif near Protection in Comanche County was involving more than 100 people, some on horseback and all-terrain vehicles.

Reif went missing 10 days earlier from Protection Valley Manor, a nursing home where he had been living since October. That site says Reif went walking each day around town as part of his treatment.

Reif’s sister, Karen Winkelman, said her brother had a history of depression, and that their mother’s death last month was particularly difficult for him.

As a nurse who tended to Reif, Karla Harvey says Reif spent his days reading the Bible and often fed the squirrels outside.