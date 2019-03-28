Sheriff: Kan. man was standing outside disabled truck at time of fatal crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County.

According to Lt. Tim Myers of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, Herbert Lawrence, 69, Derby, was standing outside of a disabled red Chevy truck at 63rd Street South and Grove in Wichita.

An eastbound white Chevy Silverado driven by John Fanning, 35, Derby, rear-ended the red truck forcing it over the curb and through a fence line.

EMS transported Lawrence, a passenger in the red Chevy Virginia Lawrence, 72, Derby, and Fanning to Wesley Medical Center. Herbert Lawrence was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m., according to Myers.