Sen. Moran questions Federal Aviation leaders on the state of airline safety

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation and Space – today questioned leaders from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) during the subcommittee hearing on the state of airline safety and federal oversight of commercial aviation. This hearing comes after two deadly accidents involving the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and the FAA’s subsequent decision to ground the plane.

“As we work to make every effort to improve airline safety, it is important to remember the United States has the safest and most advanced aviation system in the world,” said Sen. Moran following the hearing. “Today, I heard from federal aviation leaders, including the FAA, regarding their investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and how the aircraft certification process relates to suppliers and their ability to design, manufacture and supply authorized parts.”

“My committee will also hear from industry stakeholders regarding this investigation to make certain that both the federal government and the aviation sector work together to further airline safety,” continued Sen. Moran.