Russell Community Theater presents About Time

Russell, KS – Russell Community Theater opens its 2019 season with About Time April 30-May 4, 2019 at the RCT Playhouse located at 5th and Kansas in Russell.

RCT volunteer, Bob Roe, steps into the director chair to present a “slice of life” show by Tom Cole. His cast includes RCT veterans Teressa Roe and Ward Craig.

In About Time, an elderly married couple is found in the kitchen of their condominium at breakfast, lunch, dinner and finally for a late snack. The couple talks about everything under the sun, including food, sex, children and aging. She is slowing down some and he can’t get around like he once could. But they are both still sharp as tacks, and the snappy dialogue proves humor is one of the essential factors in survival during the aging process. Through the four scenes, they grapple with what it means to share – and come to the end of – a life together.

Performances run Tuesday through Saturday, April 30-May 4 at the RCT Playhouse (5th and Kansas, Russell). Show time is 8:00 pm. Admission is $12 or by season ticket. About Time is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Russell Community Theater is a non-profit theater company in Russell, Kansas. The sole purpose of RCT is to produce theater for the community and the surrounding area. Completely volunteer-driven, RCT is supported financially solely through ticket admissions and gifts from those supportive of community theater. Since its inception in 1986, RCT has presented 95 full-scale theatrical productions. For more information, call 785-483-4057. Please find us on Facebook.