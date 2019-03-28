Preliminary hearing for SW Kan. teacher accused of unlawful sex relations

CLARK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a southwest Kansas high school teacher for alleged unlawful sexual relations.

Elizabeth Wilczek, 25, Minneola, met the requirements of the $25,000 bond following her arrest March 18, according to the Ford County Sheriff’s office.

She made an initial court appearance on the day of her arrest on the charge which is a severity level 5 person felony. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon, according to the Ford County Attorney’s office.

Wilczek is still listed as a member teaching staff at USD 219 in Minneola, according to the school web site.