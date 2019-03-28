Police: 30 guns stolen from Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to locate suspects.

Early Wednesday, police responded to a home near the 1800 block of SW Fairlawn Road in Topeka, on a report of a burglary, according to a media release.

Upon arrival and after speaking with the victim of the burglary, it was discovered that sometime during the evening hours on Tuesday, March 26 at least one suspect entered the victim’s home and stole over 30 firearms. These firearms were comprised of pistols, rifles and shotguns.

Police are seeking the public’s help in this case and ask that if anyone with information on the crime should contact investigators.

Police also reminded, “Anytime even a single firearm is stolen, there is concern that the firearm could end up in the hands of a criminal and be used to commit a crime. We would like to remind the public of the importance of securing your firearms properly and keeping their location private.”