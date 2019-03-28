Great Bend Post

Lady Cougars roll again…. sweep Pratt

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College softball team won its fourth straight game in the minimum innings as the Cougars rolled to a 19-8 and 11-0 twin bill sweep Wednesday afternoon at Cougar Field over Pratt Community College.

The Jayhawk East leading Cougars improved to 9-1 in league play and 15-8 on the season with the Beavers dropping to 3-9 and 3-28.

Due to impending weather moving through the area in the next few days, the Cougars next games are pushed back a day to Sunday with Barton hosting Dodge City Community College in a 1:00 p.m. first pitch.