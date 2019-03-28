Kansas City opens 2019 campaign against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (62-100, fourth in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-104, fifth in the AL Central in 2018)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodón (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Kansas City on opening day.

The Royals went 36-40 in division play in 2018. Kansas City hit .245 as a team last season and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.

The White Sox went 30-46 in division games in 2018. Chicago hit .241 as a team last year and hit 182 total home runs. The White Sox won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

Royals Injuries: None listed.

White Sox Injuries: None listed.