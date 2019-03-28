Jury: Woman guilty of mistreatment of a dependent adult

ELLSWORTH, Kan. – An Ellsworth County jury on Wednesday found Lori Mayfield, 47, of Wichita, guilty of one felony count of mistreatment of a dependent adult, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Mayfield was charged with the crime in connection with purchasing a vehicle for herself with funds from her impaired adult daughter’s assets, for which she had been appointed conservator by court order. Ellsworth County District Court Judge Steve Johnson presided over the trial. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Department for Children and Families Adult Protective Services and the Kanopolis Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Paul Brothers of the attorney general’s Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division.