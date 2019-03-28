Friday Weather

Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
Areas of drizzle before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.