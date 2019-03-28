Friday Weather

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Areas of drizzle before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.