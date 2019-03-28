GREAT BEND – Birl Dean Williams, 81, passed away March 27, 2019 at Hays Medical Center, Hays. He was born January 28, 1938 at Allen, Texas to Rush & Willie Williams. He married Shirley Wilson September 6, 1983 at Ulysses.

A Great Bend resident for the last 40 years, Birl was a production worker for Superior Essex in Hoisington. He was a member of the Great Bend Senior Center. Birl liked to read, fish and was known to be the fixer-upper around the house.

Survivors include, his wife, Shirley Williams of the home; two sons, David Guentert and wife Erna of Aurora, CO and Jimmy Williams of OK; one daughter, Diana Frieberg and husband Dan of Des Moines, IA; two sisters, Betty and Jo; and six grandchildren, Miranda, Jordan, Gabby, Elijah, Makaili and Derrick. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, EJ Williams; and one sister, Fay Manweiler.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Rev. William Johnson presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Great Bend Senior Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

