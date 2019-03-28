Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/27)

BOOKED: Jordan Trevino of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Hannah Kennedy of Hutchinson on BTDC warrant for aggravated robbery, bond set at $100,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for aggravated battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Courtney Veitenheiner of Ada, OK on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court, no bond. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Brandi J. Weers on Barton County District Court warrant with a $280 cash bond.

BOOKED: Jennifer Welcher of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Christi Contreras on BTDC warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond is set in the amount of $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Brandi J. Weers on BCDC warrant with a $280 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jennifer Welcher of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond.