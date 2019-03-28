Barton County proud of financial situation

It’s nice to be debt free and have money tucked away to pay cash for large and unexpected expenses. That’s the situation for Barton County who remains debt free with plenty of money in reserve for rainy days. Monday, Commissioners authorized a resolution transferring and carrying over $1.3 million dollars from 2018 unexpected funds, to the capital improvement and equipment replacement funds. Commissioner Jennifer Schartz says she is proud of the County’s financial situation.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

The board approved the transfers that were suggested by Finance Officer Matt Patzner. Those transfers included $195,000 to general fund building and fixed equipment, $85,000 for improvements other than building, $58,000 to road and bridge capital improvement, $68,000 for bridge replacement capital improvement, $20,000 for cemetary capital improvement and $197 to the federal funds exchange program.

In addition, $523,000 was transferred to the Road and Bridge equipment replacement fund and $186,500 to the general fund equipment replacement.