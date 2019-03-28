Great Bend Post

Andy Thompkins named interim president at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents has named former regents president and CEO Andy Tompkins as interim president of Wichita State University.

Thompkins -courtesy photo

The regents announced Thursday that Thompkins will serve as interim president until a full-time replacement is found.

Tompkins will replace John Bardo, who died earlier this month after suffering from a chronic lung condition.

Tompkins was interim president at Fort Hays State University from December 2016 to November 2017 while that university conducted a search for a new president.

He was president and CEO of the regents from 2010 to 2015 and has worked in education since 1969.