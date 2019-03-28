2 top Kansas Highway Patrol leaders resign

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two top leaders of the Kansas Highway Patrol are leaving the agency.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday in a news release that Col. Mark Bruce, the patrol’s superintendent, and Lt. Col. Randy Moon, an assistant superintendent, have resigned.

Kelly said Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones will take over the agency on Wednesday. Maj. Jason De Vore will be acting superintendent until Wednesday.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the governor’s spokeswoman, Ashley All, said she couldn’t comment on the departures because they were personnel matters.

Kelly said in December that she would retain Bruce because he was an effective leader and a strong advocate for law enforcement officers.

Jones led the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department since 2012 and was a highway patrol employee for more than 20 years.