2 banks robbed in Kansas City area in less than an hour

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say two banks have been robbed in the Kansas City area.

The FBI says the first robbery happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Platte Valley Bank in Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities described the suspect an older white male, wearing a black stocking cap with only one eye visible, jeans, black shoes and a yellow jacket with reflectors on chest and arms. He was approximately 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds.

The second robbery was around 2:30 p.m. at a Commerce Bank branch about 20 miles away in the suburb of Roeland Park, Kansas.

The black male suspect wore a black jacket, black pants and a black mask covering his face. He was 6-foot-1 with a stocky build, according to police.