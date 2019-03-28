Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

2 banks robbed in Kansas City area in less than an hour

by

Security camera images of the suspect in the robbery of the Platte Valley Bank on Barry Road.

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say two banks have been robbed in the Kansas City area.

The FBI says the first robbery happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Platte Valley Bank in Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities described the suspect an older white male, wearing a black stocking cap with only one eye visible,  jeans, black shoes and a yellow jacket with reflectors on chest and arms. He was approximately 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds.

The second robbery was around 2:30 p.m. at a Commerce Bank branch about 20 miles away in the suburb of Roeland Park, Kansas.

Security camera image of the Commerce Bank at 47th and Johnson Drive in Roeland Park

The black male suspect wore a black jacket, black pants and a black mask covering his face. He was 6-foot-1 with a stocky build, according to police.

 