Wilson graduate student wins international student affairs award

Ashley Templeton, a Wilson graduate student at Fort Hays State University majoring in higher education student affairs, was presented with the 2019 Award of Excellence for Outstanding Parent and Family Relations Professional Award by NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

She is also the graduate assistant for new student and family programs in the university’s Division of Student Affairs.

NASPA is the largest student affairs professional organization, with over 15,000 members worldwide. This award was presented at the recent annual national conference in Los Angeles, which was attended by more than 7,500 faculty members, administrators, staff, and graduate students.

She was recognized by the Parent and Family Relations Knowledge Community (a division of NASPA) for her work during the previous year as a graduate assistant.