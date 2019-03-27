Wednesday Sports Headlines

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had 21 points as Wichita State got past Indiana 73-63 in the quarterfinals of the NIT. Wichita State will play in the semifinals at Madison Square Garden, becoming just the sixth team to reach New York after three road wins.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kouat Noi had 25 points with six 3-pointers as TCU beat Creighton 71-58 in the NIT quarterfinals. TCU advanced to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York for the second time in three seasons.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dominique Reid scored 12 of his 14 points in a deciding first half, Chris Coffey had 10 points and 16 rebounds and Georgetown College (Ky.) eased past Carroll College (Mont.) 68-48 for its third NAIA Division I national championship. Georgetown (33-4) also won the title in 1998 and 2013 before falling in 2016 on a last-second shot in overtime by Mid-America Christian University.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State and coach Steve Prohm have agreed to a three-year contract extension that will run through the 2024-25 season. Prohm’s new deal ends speculation that Prohm might leave for Alabama, his alma mater. The Crimson Tide and Avery Johnson recently agreed to part ways after four seasons. Prohm has taken Iowa State to three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons since taking over for Fred Hoiberg. The Cyclones won the Big 12 tournament before being knocked out of the NCAAs by Ohio State.

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt’s $144.5 million, six-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals includes a $20 million signing bonus to be paid over the next five years. He gets signing bonus payments of $2.25 million each Jan. 15 and July 15 in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024, and $1 million on Jan. 15 and July 15 in 2022. Goldschmidt keeps the $14.5 million salary this season and gets $22 million annually from 2021-24.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Cam Lard’s career at Iowa State has come to an end after two up-and-down seasons with the Cyclones. Iowa State announced that Lard will be leaving the program to pursue other basketball opportunities. Off-court issues led the Cyclones to send Lard to a treatment facility last offseason. Lard was suspended for seven games to start this season. The 6-foot-9 Louisiana native averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds off the bench.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — According to projections by The Associated Press, even with huge new contracts for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado, Major League Baseball’s average salary is on track to drop on opening day for an unprecedented second straight season. The 872 players on rosters and injured lists on Monday evening averaged $4.36 million, down from $4.41 million at the start of last season and $4.45 million on opening day in 2017.

PHOENIX (AP) — The NFL has awarded nearly a quarter-million dollars to two companies seeking to enhance protection provided by helmets. Windpact, founded by former NFL cornerback Shawn Springs, is receiving $148,820 to tailor its padding technology, called Crash Cloud, for use in Schutt’s helmets. Auxadyne was awarded $86,688 to advance its XPF material, an energy absorber that becomes more dense upon impact. The company will use this unique material, the only commercially available of its kind, to create a football helmet padding system that can reduce the impact to an athlete’s head.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft now says he wants his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charge tried by a jury, not a judge. Kraft’s attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday also waiving his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Thursday. His lawyers also reiterated his not guilty plea, which he made last month. Kraft and 24 other men were charged in Palm Beach County as part of a multicounty crackdown on massage parlor prostitution. About 300 men are charged overall.

Tuesday Scores

NIT Quarterfinals

Final TCU 71 Creighton 58

Final Wichita St. 73 Indiana 63

CIT Second Round

Final Hampton 73 Charleston Southern 67

Final Green Bay 98 FIU 68

Quarterfinals

Final Marshall 83 Presbyterian 66

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 116 Cleveland 106

Final OT Charlotte 125 San Antonio 116

Final Toronto 112 Chicago 103

Final Orlando 104 Miami 99

Final Milwaukee 108 Houston 94

Final Atlanta 130 New Orleans 120

Final L.A. Clippers 122 Minnesota 111

Final Sacramento 125 Dallas 121

Final Denver 95 Detroit 92

Final L.A. Lakers 124 Washington 106

INTERLEAGUE

Final Colorado 5 Minnesota 5

Final Pittsburgh 5 Houston 1

Final Chi Cubs 16 Boston 7

Final Chi White Sox 7 Arizona 1

Final San Diego 1 Seattle 0

Final Toronto 2 Milwaukee 0

Final Oakland 4 San Francisco 2, 6 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 9 L-A Angels 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 9 Detroit 3

Final Texas 5 Cleveland 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 5