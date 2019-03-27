Walter C. Ehrlich, 90, of Great Bend, Kansas and former resident of Russell, Kansas, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Walter was born on September 3, 1928 in rural Russell County, Kansas, the son of Godfred and Regina (Boger) Ehrlich. He grew up in Russell County and graduated from Russell High School in the class of 1947. He was married to Isabelle Ehrlich, also from Russell, Kansas, from 1952 – 1982. Walter and Isabelle had two children, Rosalee Robinson (Michael, DDS), Leavenworth, Kansas and Keith Ehrlich (Patty), Wichita, Kansas. He had three grandchildren, Amanda Calovich (Ryan), Lawrence, Kansas, Ian Ehrlich, Overland Park, Kansas, and Nathan Ehrlich, Wichita, Kansas. Additionally, he had one step grandson through marriage, Jacob Kenton (Paige), Leavenworth, Kansas, and two step great grandchildren, Olivia and George Kenton, Leavenworth, Kansas. Walter is also survived by one brother, Edward Ehrlich (Lynda), Omaha, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Leon and Louis.

Walter grew up on a farm then farmed as a young adult before entering the United States Army in February, 1951. He was honorably discharged in May, 1951. Following his service, he returned to farming until 1959, then began a career in trucking. He drove for Thies Packing Company, Great Bend, Kansas for approximately 20 years and then various other companies. He enjoyed traveling the highways as a truck driver. The highways turned into with the Garden City, Kansas School District, from where he eventually retired in 1998.

He was formerly a member of The Eagles and The American Legion in Great Bend. His most recent enjoyment came from singing in the church choir, while attending church at First Southern Baptist Church in Great Bend, Kansas. Walter was also an avid coin collector. He frequently traveled to auctions and coin shows and enjoyed sorting through his treasures with his son-in-law, Mike.

A celebration of Walter’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church, 3301 19th Street, Great Bend, Kansas, with Pastor Timothy Singleton officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday at the Russell City Cemetery. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas will host the visitation from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 610 N. Maple Street. The family will receive guests from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials may be given to First Southern Baptist Church and may be sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.