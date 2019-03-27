Thursday Weather

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 45. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Rain likely before 4am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow before 7am, then a chance of rain between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy.